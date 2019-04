Norman County Bridge Collapses

Norman County Highway Engineer Jerilyn Swenson says the bridge crossing a drainage ditch collapsed Monday night.

ADA, MN (KFGO) – Ice has taken out a bridge northwest of Ada.

The bridge is along county Hwy. 18, about 6 miles south of the Polk County line.

Barricades are in place.

Several roads in Norman County are under water.