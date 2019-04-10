Law Enforcement Searching Pond in Relation to Hitterdal Farmstead Murder

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says dive teams are searching a pond in relation to the murder of a Wahpeton man.

The remains of 41-year-old Troy Yarbrough were found at a farmstead at 25324 70th Avenue North in rural Hitterdal in June of last year.

39-year-old Jason Jensen and 34-year-old Kayla Westcott are charged with aiding and abetting murder in his death.

According to a criminal complaint, Westcott says Jensen hit Yarbrough with a yard rake handle in a shed on his property on May 20th, 2018. She claims Yarbrough said, “It’s either you or me.” When they went back the next day, Westcott says Yarbrough was still alive so Jensen hit him in the head with a cinder block, killing him. His body was burned and was found buried in two places on the farmstead.