Mom Delivers Baby Girl On Side Of The Road

BUFFALO, N.D. — A baby decides to surprise her new family and arrive on the side of the road near Buffalo, North Dakota.

Courtney and Jeff Schuety live in Hope, North Dakota, north of Buffalo.

Jeff, a former KVRR employee, says his wife went into labor five weeks early around 11 p.m. Monday night at their home.

EMT’s from Buffalo Area Quick Response Unit met them as they raced towards I-94.

That’s when Courtney delivered baby Vayda, just after midnight.

She was born as they transferred Courtney from their car to a cot.

Casselton Ambulance showed up a few minutes later and took the family to Sanford.

Jeff tells us his wife and new daughter are completely healthy.

Vayda weighs in at 5 lbs. 9 oz.

She is the couple’s second child.

Congratulations to the happy, healthy family!