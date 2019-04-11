Davidson Playing Strong Ahead of Playoffs for Force

The Fargo Force Forward has six points in the last four games

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force have secured a spot in the playoffs thanks in part to a strong end-of-the-season push.

The team is 7-2 over its past nine games and is tied with Des Moines in fourth place in the Western Conference. There is still a chance for the team to receive home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

A key piece in doing so will be forward Jeremy Davidson.

Davidson has been with the team since January 18th and since then, has racked up 16 points. Six of those have come in just the past four games where the right winger has scored four goals and a pair of assists.

The force play at Cedar Rapids on Friday night.