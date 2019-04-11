Former Secretary-Treasurer Being Sued By White Earth Reservation Business Committee

Mason is among 15 candidates running for tribal chairperson

WHITE EARTH RESERVATION, MN — White Earth Reservation Business Committee is suing Tara Mason in tribal court.

Court documents accuse the former Secretary-Treasurer of misappropriation of tribal funds for the failed Star Lake Casino project.

Mason is accused of creating a non-tribal owned entity to pay $3.3 million for land with tribal funds.

The lawsuit says the title for the property was not provided to the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

