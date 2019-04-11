Loven Providing Consistency to NDSU’s Rotation

The Bison Freshman has a 2.55 ERA

FARGO, N.D. — With a blizzard hitting the Dakotas, NDSU’s upcoming baseball series is getting moved from Brookings, S.D. to Omaha, Neb.

The Bison will still play South Dakota State with a doubleheader on Saturday.

The team is only 8-15 on the year, but a bright spot in the starting rotation has been Max Loven.

In his seven starts, the freshman has been the epitome of consistent.

Loven has yet to give up more than three runs in any start, and he has only failed to make it out of the sixth inning once.

Despite his success, the run support has been lacking.

The team is averaging fewer than three runs of offense during his starts, and the only two team wins have come in extra innings after Loven left the game.

But his prowess on the mound has been promising.”

“He’s left-handed and throws strikes,” head coach Tod Brown said. “He’s got an excellent fastball 85-88 mph, a great curveball and a developing changeup. He’s one of the best control pitchers that I’ve had here in my 12 years. Throwing strikes with three pitches and being left-handed, that’s a recipe for success right away.”

The Bison begin the series against SDSU on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.