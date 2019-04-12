High Risk Sex Offender Moves in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Police are notifying the city of a level III high risk sex offender.

32-year-old Justin McGregor recently moved to 515 1st Avenue South.

He was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1999 in Grand Forks County for biting a 10-year-old boy on the penis and fondling a five-year-old girl inside her underwear when he was 13.

McGregor was also convicted of corruption/solicitation of a minor in Grand Forks County in 2010. Police found him in a car with a 16-year-old girl. McGregor fondled and kissed the girl who was unaware he was a sex offender.

McGregor is on the sex offender registry for life.