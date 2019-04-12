High Risk Sex Offender Moves in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Grand Forks Police are notifying the city of a level III high risk sex offender.
32-year-old Justin McGregor recently moved to 515 1st Avenue South.
He was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 1999 in Grand Forks County for biting a 10-year-old boy on the penis and fondling a five-year-old girl inside her underwear when he was 13.
McGregor was also convicted of corruption/solicitation of a minor in Grand Forks County in 2010. Police found him in a car with a 16-year-old girl. McGregor fondled and kissed the girl who was unaware he was a sex offender.
McGregor is on the sex offender registry for life.
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead Public Works has all their crews out clearing the streets after yet another storm. The department says they've plowed all primary streets and are working on residential neighborhoods. Some…
MAHNOMEN & WAUBUN, Minn. - The Vikings congratulate Mahnomen-Waubun as the 2019 Minnesota Football Community of the Year. Shooting Star Casino hosted a free breakfast and a replay of the Class A State Championship game where the Thunderbirds beat BOLD 22…