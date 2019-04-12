Police: 5-year-old pushed or Thrown from 3rd Floor of Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) – A five-year-old child was critically injured after he was either thrown or pushed from the third floor of the Mall of America Friday morning, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

At 10:17 a.m., police were called to the southeast corner of the mall for a child who had fallen and landed on the first floor. Witnesses told officers a man had either pushed or thrown the child from the third floor, then took off running, Chief Jeff Potts said at a news conference.

Officers rendered aid to the child and he was taken to Children’s Hospital.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was arrested inside the mall.

Potts said there is no relationship between the suspect and the child or the child’s family. Investigators are working to determine what led to the child being thrown or pushed.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.