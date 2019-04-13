Local Music Shops Celebrate Record Store Day

Record Store Day has been happening for over a decade

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s Record Store Day across the country and over a thousand stores around the nation are celebrating.

The day is a way for staff, customers, and artists to come together around the unique culture of independently–owned stores.

The store Mother’s in Moorhead has been celebrating the day every year for about ten years.

They have live performers in addition to special releases and sales.

“We’re living in a day and age of streaming music. Streaming music devalues the end result of all this work that artists put in to albums. So it’s important to keep physical media alive,” Brady Bredell, owner of Mother’s, said.

The first Record Store Day was held in 2008.