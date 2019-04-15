Karcz Stepping into Leadership Role at Defensive Tackle

Cole Karcz has played 34 games for the Bison in his career

FARGO, N.D. — With so many seniors on last year’s North Dakota State football team, it’s tough to find a position group without several holes to fill.

Defensive tackle is no exception with both Aaron Steidl and Blake Williams graduating.

Upcoming senior Cole Karcz is the only returner with starting experience, and that comes from one game last year.

He has played 34 games in his career though, so Karcz is using that experience to teach some of the younger guys.

And, when it comes to teaching them, he like to let his actions do the talking.

“He’s not a really vocal guy, and that’s okay,” defensive tackles coach Nick Goeser said. “But, he’s not a guy that’s going to be a big ‘rah rah’ get-in-your-face type of guy. He’s definitely a guy that is going to show his leadership by example. There’s not a guy that practices harder or works harder than what Cole does, and I think young guys see that. That’s how he leads in his position.”

Karcz reflected on his time as a freshman and sophomore learning the system.

“I remember when I was a younger guy, I was watching what all of the seniors were doing,” he said. “You’ve just got to remember that even when you don’t think eyes are on you, eyes are on you. It’s about going about your business the right way.”

NDSU has six spring practices remaining.