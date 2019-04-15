State Lawmakers Talk About MN Budget Issues

DILWORTH, Minn. — During the spring legislative break, a few Minnesota Democrats are finding out what people in rural areas want to see within the state’s next budget.

Sen. Kent Eken of Twin Valley and Rep. Paul Marquart of Dilworth are hosting town halls all over western Minnesota. Some of the issues most important to their constituents include Gov. Tim Walz’ transportation budget and the $0.20 gas tax proposal. That idea produced a number of questions by concerned citizens. Many brought up education and property taxes as well.

“You look at issues that are important to rural Minnesota. And anytime you can try to get funding that you actually get more dollars back than we send to the Twin Cities, it’s always a good thing. And one of those is local government aid which cities like Dilworth. It’s really the great equalizer out in rural Minnesota,” Marquart said.

Marquart says Minnesota’s budget over the next two years will likely be between $47 to $49 billion.