Students Get Inspired to Make Community Impact with Youth Initiative Conference

Students spend the day learning how to make changes they want to see

FARGO– High school students are learning how they can make an impact in the community at this year’s Fargo Youth Initiative conference.

The day-long event gives students the opportunity to listen to speakers about how they can make changes they want to see.

This year’s theme is “Future of Fargo.”

An FYI co-chair wants to make sure the future of Fargo is both bright and creative.

“I hope that they are inspired to go out into the community and try to improve it, find their niche, and see how they can fit into the big piece that is Fargo,” Fargo North student and FYI co-chair Tate Fisher said.

The conference is free for high school students and takes place every year.