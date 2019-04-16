Bison Searching for Production at Defensive End after Three Players Graduate

The once-deep position group of defensive end saw three players graduate after 2018.

FARGO, N.D. — Perhaps a debate that will carry on for several years is whether NDSU had a better football team in 2013 or 2018.

Ask any coach from last year, and they will praise the great depth at defensive end.

The D-ends kept the quarterbacks off balance, they contained the opposing run game and consistently dealt out plays for negative yardage.

Three seniors were a part of that corps, and now the ‘next man up’ mantra is the ‘next men up.’

That trio of seniors combined for 17 of the team’s 47 sacks, leaving a hole in the production with several guys hoping to fill it.

“I think all of the younger guys who haven’t played the most know [Derrek] Tuszka is the only one with a whole lot of game experience starting a D-end and we all have to pick our game up and some of us have to be ready to play,” sophomore defensive end Spencer Waege said.

Of the six guys on the roster listed at defensive end, Tuszka is the only one with any starts.

The three outgoing seniors in last year’s class combined for 103 tackles just in 2018.