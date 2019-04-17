Buffalo Wild Wings Teams Up with Boys and Girls Club for Community Day

The restaurant donates a percentage of sales, while guests can chip in as well

FARGO, N.D. — A Minneapolis-based restaurant chain teams up with a local nonprofit to help raise funds for charity.

All three Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the F-M area are supporting the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley for its annual Community Day.

10 percent of Wednesday’s total sales will be donated to the club as part of the restaurant’s “Team Up for Kids” initiative.

It provides opportunities for kids to play sports and stay active.

“We help kids in many different ways, before school, after school, all day long in the summer,” said Brent Brandt, the club’s director of resource and development. “One thing that we do at the Boys & Girls Club is feed our kids, so money raised today will benefit our kids and that we can buy food and serve food for our kids.”

Buffalo Wild Wings is also encouraging guests to chip in with their own donations.