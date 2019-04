Drew Wrigley Sworn In As U.S. Attorney For North Dakota

Wrigley's Second Time Serving In The Position

FARGO, ND — Drew Wrigley is once again U.S. Attorney for North Dakota.

He took the oath of office Wednesday afternoon during a private ceremony.

He was appointed by President Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed last week by the Senate.

He previously held the job from 2001 to 2009.

Wrigley also served as North Dakota’s 37th Lieutenant Governor from 2010 until 2016.