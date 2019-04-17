Hoeven Hosts Nat’l Guard Discussion on Fargo Operations Facility, Tuition Assistance & Health Care

FARGO, N.D. – Sen. John Hoeven held a roundtable Wednesday on the importance of getting a new North Dakota National Guard operations facility in Fargo.

The Republican was joined by members of the National Guard and NDSU’s Air Force and Army ROTC at the Fargo Air Museum.

Hoeven wants support for a new MQ–9 Reaper facility for the 119th Wing at Hector Field.

He says North Dakota’s Air Guard was one of the first to fly the unmanned aircraft and there’s big demand for its services.

“We want that in the 2021 budget so that we have the facility built and fully equipped and fully operational here in Fargo within four years,” Hoeven explained.

The senator has also introduced the Montgomery G.I. Bill Parity Act that would allow guard and reserve members to use both federal tuition assistance programs and G.I programs to pay for college. Right now, soldiers have to use one or the other.

Hoeven also touched Special Counsel Robert Muller’s report on the Russia investigation which will be released on Wednesday morning.

“We want as much of the report released as they possibly can other than what they have to protect for national security reasons,” Hoeven said.

