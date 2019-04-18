Muscatell Subaru Donates Nearly $15,000 to Ronald McDonald House

They've donated over $56,000 to Ronald McDonald House over three years

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Muscatell Subaru presented a check to Ronald McDonald House with proceeds from the “Share the Love” event.

It’s held every year, and $250 from every new car sold or leased goes towards a charity of the buyer’s choice.

This year’s check was $14,848. In over three years, Muscatell Subaru has donated $56,216 to Ronald McDonald House.

The charity gives families a place to stay when their kids are getting medical care.

“It’s been awesome and the timing couldn’t have been better. They just built the new facility, so it worked out really, really well, and $56,000 went a long way,” Deb Muscatell, director of marketing, said.

“It means so much for the families we serve. We make sure families can stay close to their child when they’re sick. And that means the world,” executive director of Ronald McDonald House Jill Christopher said.

No family is turned away from the Ronald McDonald House because they aren’t able to pay.