N.D. Girls Soccer Roundup: Sheyenne, West Fargo Earn EDC Wins

The Mustangs beat Fargo North while the Packers took down Fargo South

FARGO, N.D. — With a few fields dry enough for soccer, Sheyenne and West Fargo were able to pick up wins on Thursday night.

The Mustangs rode two early goals to victory against Fargo North as they won in shutout fashion.

West Fargo found the back of the net four times to beat the Bruins 4-1.