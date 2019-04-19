Concordia Volleyball Coach Dooley Adjusting to New Role

Dooley played Volleyball and Basketball at North Dakota

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Former UND basketball and volleyball standout Faith Dooley is getting more comfortable in her role as Concordia’s head volleyball coach.

So far, she has had three weeks to adjust to her first head coaching job, just a year after graduating from UND.

Dooley says not to worry about her relatively young age.

She knows she’ll have to crack the whip a little bit with players who would have been her peers just 12 months ago.

The four-time All-Big-Sky player says she learned a lot about coaching just by observing during her time with the Fighting Hawks.

She credits one assistant coach specifically with opening her eyes to the nuances of several parts of the sport.

“By sitting next to her, I got to watch a lot of blocking things and parts of the game that I didn’t necessarily know how to watch before,” Dooley said. “That definitely opened my eyes, and I began to watch film more and notice things more and watch tendencies of other players. I think that will give me a big advantage as a coach, knowing those things and just the patience that she had and teaching skills.”

Dooley was an exercise science major at UND and plans to bring a lot of her expertise in that field to her coaching.