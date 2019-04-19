Play of the Week Nominees: April 19

FARGO, N.D. — With Spring sports finally in full swing, this week’s Ken Kraft nominees come from the Diamond and the Pitch.

The first is from Moorhead baseball. Noah Pilon opened up the season with a no-hitter against Detroit Lakes. He struck out five and gave up no walks in his six-inning showing.

The second play comes from Shanley soccer. Hadley Huber makes a great pass to Emily Post who taps it in for the score.

You can vote for the Play of the Week on the Sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting in the poll tweeted out by @KVRRSports.