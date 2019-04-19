Red River Zoo Welcomes Two Sister Eurasian Lynx

Eurasian Lynx have been on the zoo's collection plan since it opened

FARGO, N.D.–The Red River Zoo is adding two sister Eurasian Lynx to its group of cold-weather animals.

Jillian and Mirka are the two lynx making the zoo’s new exhibit their home.

The zoo started fundraising a little over a year ago and broke ground on exhibit construction last fall.

“It really does help create more of a purposeful place back here for people to spend more time,” Red River Zoo executive director Sally Jacobson said. “You have the Red Pandas, the Bactrian camels, and the beautiful Asian garden. To bring some cats into this beautiful exhibit really just kind of finishes off the area.”

The zoo’s Party for the Planet event is on Saturday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place for the new Eurasian Lynx exhibit.