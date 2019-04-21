North Dakota Legislature Only Has A Few Days Left In 2019 Session

BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Legislature is scrambling to finish its work and leave at least a handful of days on the books before the constitutional 80-day limit.

Lawmakers had hoped to be finished in less than 75 days to give themselves a cushion that could be used in the future to address unforeseen problems.

Monday is Day 72.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and his Senate counterpart, Rich Wardner, told lawmakers in their respective chambers that they should expect to work on Saturday.

Only a few bills remain, but they are among the state’s most important, including new two-year budgets for human services, higher education and the Office of Management and Budget.