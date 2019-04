Moorhead Baseball Holds off Late West Fargo Comeback to Earn Walk-Off Win

The Spuds won 5-4

MOORHEAD, Minn. — West Fargo baseball didn’t fold when trailing by four runs late on the road against Moorhead.

The Packers tied the game up with a four-run seventh inning, but ultimate the Spuds prevailed.

Moorhead loaded the bases before Mason Connally walked to bring in the game-winning run.