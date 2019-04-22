UND President Begins Job Interview Tours In Colorado

FARGO, N.D. -- City officials from Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead and Dilworth encourage everyone to celebrate Earth Day by getting involved in eco-friendly activities all week. Each city will have green events going on through April 27. Some of them…
BOULDER, CO -- UND President Mark Kennedy is in Colorado this week. He is meeting with administrators, students and faculty at the University of Colorado, where he is the lone finalist to become the next president. Kennedy's first stop was…
FARGO, ND -- Gas has gone up another nickel in just one week. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in North Dakota is now $2.76, according to AAA. The average is 22 cents higher than one month ago…