UND President Begins Job Interview Tours In Colorado

Kennedy has been the target of demonstrations and online petitions Against His Nomination

BOULDER, CO — UND President Mark Kennedy is in Colorado this week.

He is meeting with administrators, students and faculty at the University of Colorado, where he is the lone finalist to become the next president.

Kennedy’s first stop was to speak with administrators and foundation members.

Visits are also planned Tuesday through Friday at campuses in Colorado Springs, Aurora, Denver and Boulder.

Kennedy has been the target of demonstrations and online petitions demanding that the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents find another finalist.

They’re upset with Kennedy’s conservative voting record as a Republican member of Congress from Minnesota.