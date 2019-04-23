Vikings Looking for Best Players Available in this Week’s Draft

General Manager Rick Spielman said he won't necessarily pick based on team need

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings are slotted with their first pick in the 2019 NFL draft at No. 18 overall.

That would be their earliest selection in a draft since 2015 when the Vikes went with cornerback Trae Waynes at No. 11.

The next year, Minnesota went with cornerback Mackensie Alexander in the second round and last year took cornerback Mike Hughes in the first.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman says he isn’t against selecting the best player available, even if it doesn’t necessary fill a need.

That does not always make everyone happy, which can be stressful, he says.

“Everybody has angst,” Spielman said. “My wife — I’ll leave that at home… She said if I draft another corner, ‘don’t come home.

“‘You can just stay at the office.’ although there’s some pretty good corners we like in the first round,” he added with a laugh.

Spielman spoke later in the press conference about smoke screens teams use to hide their intentions from other franchises.

The first round is on Thursday night.

Rounds two and three are Friday with the final four rounds on Saturday.