Community Shows Support for Moorhead Tastee Freez, Which is Still Open Despite Road Construction

It can be hard for people driving by to see the location

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A post on Facebook is reminding everyone that Tastee Freez is still open for business despite the surrounding road construction.

Signs leading up to the shop say no-thru traffic, so it can be hard for people driving by to see the location. A railroad underpass is being built nearby.

Many people in the community, including Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd, have also posted online in support of Tastee Freez.

The construction project is expected to be complete in two years.

“That love and support that we have… we were worried all winter, how are we going to do it this year, how are we going to survive, are we going to cut hours, are we going to have to worry about cutting menu items so we can survive, and it really ended up working out great,” Jessica Malvin, co-owner of the Moorhead Tastee Freez, said.

She says this is the most construction Tastee Freez has ever had to deal with.