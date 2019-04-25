KVRR Anchor And Co-Worker Duke It Out In 4th Annual KVRR Hotdish Competition

TJ Nelson won the tiebreaker drawing for the first place prizes

Paula Reller & TJ Nelson

FARGO, ND — The results are in!

KVRR anchor TJ Nelson and Paula Reller, who is in accounts receivable, tied for 1st place in the 4th Annual KVRR Hotdish competition.

TJ won the tiebreaker drawing for the first place prizes of a medal, chef’s hat, spoon, oven mitt and gift card to Dairy Queen.

His winning entry was his “South Side Cheesy Tater Tot Hotdish”.

Paula put up a good fight with her “Chicken Alfredo Casserole”.

They were the top two out of 12 dishes.

This was TJ’s second win in a row.

“South Side Cheesy Tater Tot Hotdish” Recipe:

Brown 1 1/2 pounds of hamburger with onion, salt & pepper to taste.

Put in dish and cover with cheddar cheese and tater tots.

Pour a mixture of: 1 can Cream of Mushroom soup, 1 can Cream of Chicken soup, 1/4 cup whipping cream, 1/2 cup water.

Bake 1 hour at 400.

I also topped with more cheddar and Asiago cheeses when I took it out of the oven.

Enjoy!