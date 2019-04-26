13th Annual FishFest is Reeling People In for the Start of Fishing Season

Over 70 different vendors are selling the latest in fishing gear

FARGO, N.D. — Area anglers are getting ready for the start of fishing season in Minnesota, which is a little over two weeks away.

Anglers of all ages are casting their lines and checking out the latest fishing gear at the 13th annual FishFest.

Scheels and fishing equipment partners have the most recent models of rods, tech and clothing on display.

Event organizers say FishFest is a great way to prepare for the fishing season.

“If you’re just learning to bait your hook, if you’ve got kids that are getting ready to get into fishing, it’s again the perfect time to shop, not just because the deals are so great, but we’ve got so many experts out here, not just our team,” said Caryn Olson, the event leader for Scheels.

Professional anglers are also making their way to the event to share their techniques and attract more people to the sport, especially children.

“Get them off the couch,” said James Hailstones, a professional angler from Cincinnati. All these kids nowadays are just not in tune with the outdoors very much so get them outside and in the weather and enjoy the outdoors.”

Hailstones believes in the motto, “Take a kid fishing,” and he says he’s honored to do that himself after his father did it with him.

“I know fishing has kept me out of a lot of trouble, so instead of going and doing nothing, now they’re going fishing and enjoying the outdoors, so I think it’s a good thing,” Hailstones said.

Whether it’s seeing the large bass tank, learning from professionals, or picking up new gear for the season, organizers say there will always be something fishy going on at FishFest.

FishFest will continue until 5 p.m. Saturday night.