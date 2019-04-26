Gov. Burgum says Mark Kennedy’s time at UND is Probably Over

NORTH DAKOTA – University of North Dakota President Mark Kennedy wraps up a visit to the campuses of the University of Colorado as the sole finalist for the same position there.

Now, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says it’s time for him to go.

“It’s really hard to lead a large, complex organization like a university anyway, but if all the people that are at that institution think that leader has one leg out the door, is looking for the next best thing, then it’s almost impossible. Leadership is built around trust,” Burgum explained.

Burgum says based on his earlier application for president at the University of Central Florida, his time at UND is probably done.

Kennedy has been met with strong opposition from students in Colorado for his votes on a gay marriage ban and restricting abortion as a Minnesota congressman.