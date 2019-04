Officers Disarm Man With Gun at Jamestown Gas Station

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – A Jamestown man is arrested for suspicion of reckless endangerment and assault on a police officer after grabbing a gun.

Officers responded around 7:30 Friday morning to the M and H gas station on 1st Avenue South for a disturbance

Authorities say 47-year-old Ray Hunter refused to get out of an SUV and lunged into his vehicle and grabbed a handgun while resisting arrest. Officers were able to disarm him.

One Jamestown Officer received minor injuries.

Hunter also faces preventing arrest, possession of concealed weapon, marijuana and meth charges.