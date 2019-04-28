Governor Doug Burgum Praises Work Of 66th Legislative Assembly

The North Dakota Legislature Adjourned The Session Friday Night On Day 76

BISMARCK, ND — Governor Doug Burgum says North Dakota is making strategic investments in its future, funding priorities and delivering citizens a conservative balanced budget without raising taxes.

His comments come after the 66th Legislative Assembly adjourned its regular session Friday night.

The legislature used 76 of their 80 allowed days.

The budget includes about $4.8 billion in state general fund spending for 2019-21.

It represents a 12 percent increase.

Burgum says it is nearly $2 billion less than the record budget of over $6.8 billion in 2013-15.

The state’s overall budget, including federal funding, will increase to $14.7 billion in 2019-21, due to significant increases in funding for K-12, higher education and human services.