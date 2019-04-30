Kennedy Elementary Students Take Part in Severe Summer Weather Awareness Week

The students received a visit from an NDSU climatologist for a tornado presentation

FARGO, N.D.– First graders at Kennedy Elementary School are taking part in severe summer weather awareness week by learning about tornadoes.

They are learning about weather, types of clouds, and tornado safety.

The students were asked to wear their bike helmets to demonstrate head protection during a tornado.

“It’s surprising actually how much they do retain and remember because I’ve had students come back and say, yeah I remember when Doctor Akyuz came in and did a tornado demonstration and they all look forward to seeing him come every year, even when they’re not in first grade anymore,” Kennedy Elementary first grade teacher Paula Bandy said.

Bandy says the school participates in a tornado drill every month.