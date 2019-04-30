Minnesota Teacher of the Year Skips White House Visit With President Trump

Kelly Holstine teaches at an alternative high school in Shakopee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two state teachers of the year from Minnesota and Kentucky have skipped a White House ceremony to protest the Trump administration’s education policies.

Kelly Holstine of Shakopee, Minnesota and Jessica Duenas of Kentucky decided not to attend the ceremony in D.C. including an Oval Office visit.

Holstine teaches English at an alternative high school in Shakopee.

She says her students frequently face discrimination and the current administration’s polices hurt them.

Duenas says she feels like the Trump administration’s support of school choice is “clearly attacking public education.”