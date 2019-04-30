West Fargo Public Works Estimates Filling 2,000 Potholes By End of Summer

WEST FARGO, N.D.– Drivers in the metro are facing the impacts of potholes this spring on their vehicles.

A West Fargo Public Works street foreman estimates filling nearly 2,000 potholes by the end of summer.

The city prioritizes its snow emergency routes, schools, and severely impacted areas when filling potholes.

The department also uses permanent pothole filler.

The department has seen potholes as deep as six inches this spring.

“This past winter was kind of hard on the roads,” West Fargo Public Works street foreman Dan Birnbaum said. “We had an early freeze up and thaw out and it was hard on the potholes. We had potholes through the winter popping. The thaw and freeze cycle just drug out so long this year that we’ve went through a lot of pothole repair.”

West Fargo Public Works encourages drivers to drive over the treated potholes.

This is to better pact the mixture into the ground.