NDSU Softball Gears Up for Emotional Senior Weekend

The Bison Host a three-game series against UND

FARGO, N.D. –It has been quite the season for NDSU softball.

The Bison are 14-1 in conference play and have lost just once in their past twenty seven games.

The regular season comes to an end this weekend against UND in a three-game series at home.

That means it is time to honor the six seniors on the squad.

The emotions have already started to build up for some of the team’s veteran players. Rather than worrying about the inevitable end to their collegiate careers, the players are choosing to be present in the moment and soak up every last second they have as a member of the bison.

“Doing our end of the year rituals, it is starting to sink in,” senior infielder Vanessa Anderson said. “You get those sad emotions, but also, you got to focus on enjoying every moment that much more instead of focusing on how many small days you have left.”

“I’ve just been trying to enjoy everyday that I have left here and trying to take advantage of every opportunity that I have left as a bison and and as a college student,” senior infielder Julia Luciano said. “One of these days I am going to wake up and not be a college student, but it is not today.