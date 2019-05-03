LIVE: Spring Gala: Time Machine at Plains Art Museum

It's time to get your party on.

You can’t spell “party” without “art,” and they’re putting the art in the party tonight at the Plains Art Museum.

The theme for this year is “time machine,” so consider going in clothes that represent your favorite period in art history.

Maybe it’s Renaissance attire, mod clothes from the Pop Art scene, or the Plains Art Development Director Sandy Thompson’s favorite, the abstract era.

“You could even go dressed as Neanderthal art,” Thompson said. “Actually, maybe they shouldn’t.”

Thompson sat down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about what’s new for this year’s Gala, including why recording artist P!nk’s concert plays a role in changing the party to Friday night from its usual first Saturday in May.

The art gala is the biggest bash of the year for people in the region’s art scene, and the metro’s biggest wine tasting, as well as the museum’s biggest fundraiser.

Find out what you get when you combine art, live music, dancing, a silent auction, champagne and some of the area’s most creative minds tonight at the Plains Art Museum.

