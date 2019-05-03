NDDOT administrator resigns after internal investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Associated Press) – The director of North Dakota’s driver’s licensing division was accused of favoritism and harassment before he suddenly resigned.
Glenn Jackson resigned, two days after KFGO News reported he was under investigation for a reason the Department of Transportation wouldn’t disclose.
KFGO news received a copy of the investigation through an open records request. the internal report concluded that evidence suggests Jackson displayed “favoritism, over-attention and perhaps even harassment” in the division that he managed for nearly 13 years.
Jackson denies the allegations. The 63-year-old tells the Associated Press, he had planned to retire next year but decided to leave now to prevent the department from having to deal with the issue.
