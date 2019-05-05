UND Softball Tops NDSU to Close Out Regular Season

Fighting Hawks Beat the Bison, 6-4

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Kayleen Schneider delivered a two-out, two-run pinch-hit single in the fifth and Dani Romero lined a two-run home run in the sixth as North Dakota defeated North Dakota State 6-4 in a Summit League game played on Sunday, May 5, in front of 348 spectators at Tharaldson Park.

NDSU (38-13, 16-2 SL) will be the No. 1 seed in the Summit League tournament to be played May 8-11 in Fargo. The Bison will face the winner of No. 4 South Dakota State (34-15) and No. 5 North Dakota (22-33) at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Schneider helped UND break a 2-2 tie in the top of the fifth. Romero’s two-run home run to right center extended the lead to 6-2. Victoria Minor and Romero each had two hits.

North Dakota State rallied with two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a Vanessa Anderson single, doubles from Zoe Stavrou and Sam Koehn, and Stephanie Soriano ground out. Anderson led the Bison with two hits.

Emily Rosas (8-7) and Jannay Jones pitched for the Fighting Hawks with Rosas picking up the win. Jones struck out one and walked one over the final 1.1 innings for her third save. Kara O’Byrne (3-2) and Paige Vargas pitched for NDSU with O’Byrne taking the loss.