Additional Multi-Million Dollar Investment In UAS Program In North Dakota It includes $28 million in funding for a statewide network that will support drone flights beyond visual line of sight May 6, 2019 TJ Nelson, GRAND FORKS, ND — Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford unveils a $33 million investment in UAS technology and infrastructure in North Dakota. He made the presentation at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site. It includes $28 million in funding for a statewide network that will support drone flights beyond visual line of sight. An additional $2 million of this funding will provide continued support of test site operations. The remaining $3 million will be used to upgrade infrastructure at Grand Sky UAS Flight Center. Experts within the state will work with federal agencies to ensure regulatory compliance. Categories: Local News, North Dakota News Tags: drones, Grand Forks, GRAND SKY UAS FLIGHT CENTER, LT. GOV. BRENT SANFORD, NORTHERN PLAINS UAS TEST SITE FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+More