Additional Multi-Million Dollar Investment In UAS Program In North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, ND — Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford unveils a $33 million investment in UAS technology and infrastructure in North Dakota.

He made the presentation at the Northern Plains UAS Test Site.

It includes $28 million in funding for a statewide network that will support drone flights beyond visual line of sight.

An additional $2 million of this funding will provide continued support of test site operations.

The remaining $3 million will be used to upgrade infrastructure at Grand Sky UAS Flight Center.

Experts within the state will work with federal agencies to ensure regulatory compliance.