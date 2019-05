Ask Danny: Repairing Asphalt Cracks

Celebrate Clean Up Week with a cleaned-up driveway.

You likely spent part of your weekend cleaning out the old broken stuff around your home, and sprucing up around the yard for Cleanup Week.

But hauling stuff out to the curb sometimes reveals some damage from over the winter — like new cracks that have developed in your driveway.

Danny Lipford shows us how to fix the cracks so your driveway looks just as tidy as the house and yard in this week’s Ask Danny.