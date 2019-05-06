Police: Man Involved in Moorhead Standoff Sunday Used Fake Gun

this is the second one within the week

UPDATE: A Moorhead man is facing several charges after assaulting a woman and a brief standoff with police on Sunday.

52-year-old Terry York is accused of felony domestic assault and false imprisonment.

Moorhead Police called Red River SWAT to assist in the standoff Sunday morning at the Terrace on the Green apartment complex.

Someone called 911 to report that a woman was being assaulted.

Police say York was threatening to use a knife and hammer.

When they arrived, he pulled out a gun and officers backed off.

SWAT was called and a police negotiator convinced him to surrender before they arrived.

Officers found a fake handgun inside the apartment.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police call Red River SWAT to assist in a standoff at the Terrace on the Green apartment complex, but one of their own officers is able to peacefully resolve it.

At 9:30 this morning, police say a man assaulted a woman in one of the apartments. Officers say the woman was able to escape through a garden level apartment window before they arrived.

The man was still inside but not cooperating with police. Authorities say they believed he had a gun. A police officer from the investigative division was able to convince the man to come out peacefully before SWAT could arrive. This is the second standoff for Moorhead police this week.

“This is extremely unusual week for Moorhead and for our whole metro area. This is hopefully not going to be our new common. This is still a very safe community,” said Capt. Deric Swenson with Moorhead Police.

Swenson says someone called police on behalf of the woman who was assaulted.