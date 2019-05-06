State Representative Was Drunk And Unable To Answer Questions Before Trespassing Arrest

State Rep. Matt Grossell of Clearbrook, Minnesota was arrested for trespassing at a St. Paul hospital

ST. PAUL, MN — We are learning new information about the arrest of a Minnesota legislator in St. Paul early Saturday morning.

State Rep. Matt Grossell of Clearbrook was arrested for trespassing at a St. Paul hospital after a drunken night at a downtown hotel according to police.

They say Grossell was drunk and pushed security guards at the Best Western Plus Capitol Ridge hotel before security called police.

He was taken to Regions Hospital for an evaluation after he was unable to answer basic questions.

Grossell was cleared by staff but became argumentative and refused to leave.

He was arrested for trespassing around 3:30 in the morning.

The Republican and former sheriff’s deputy has apologized in a written statement emailed through a House Republican caucus spokesman.