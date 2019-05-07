RedHawks Feel at Home with Coaches Despite New Manager

Anthony Renz and Chris Coste are back as FM RedHawks assistants
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — On Wednesday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have their first exhibition game to open up the 2019 season.

It will be the first contest with Jim Bennett as manager.

Every new locker room has a new dynamic, and that’s especially true when you have a new head coach.

But although this is Bennett’s first year as manager, the supporting cast of Chris Coste and Anthony Renz is still the same.

“Yeah, it’s huge having Coste and Renz,” outfielder Tim Colwell said. “There’s some continuity there. It definitely helps. We feel really good about where Jim Bennett’s at, so we’re really feeling good.”

The first regular-season game is May 17th, and the RedHawks have their home opener on the 20th.

