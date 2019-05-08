NDSU Architecture Students Show Talent Through Bird House Project

Select students in the program won awards for their houses
Maggie LaMere,

FARGO, N.D.– NDSU architecture students are being acknowledged for their work.

Select students in the program won awards for their bird houses at the 7th Annual Architecture for the Birds reception.

The students were judged on their craftsmanship, design, and livability for a North American nesting bird.

Three honorable mentions and winners for first, second, and third place were awarded to the students.

“There are a dozen different points of entry to get people excited about design spaces, bird spaces, and all of the beautiful interchanges that link these two together,” The Longspur Prairie Fund director Peter Schultz said. “The show is profoundly impactful and exciting.”

The bird houses will be on exhibit at the Plains Art Museum until late August.

