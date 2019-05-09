Body Of Pilot Found In Wreckage In Easter Minnesota

CARLTON, MINN. -The body of a pilot has been found in the wreckage of a small plane that went missing in eastern Minnesota.

Searchers found the plane partially submerged in a river near the runway of the Moose Lake Carlton County Airport around 7 a.m.

Local authorities believe the victim is 65-year-old Thomas Stillwell from Plymouth, Minnesota, but an autopsy will be needed to confirm his identity.

The pilot had filed a flight plan with the FAA for a Wednesday trip from the Moose Lake airport to the Crystal Airport in the Twin Cities.

The NTSB and the FAA are investigating.

**original story below**

Authorities are searching for a small plane that disappeared in eastern Minnesota.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the Mooney single-engine plane filed a flight plan for a Wednesday trip from the Moose Lake Carlton County Airport to the Crystal Airport in the Twin Cities.

The plane was scheduled to land in Crystal at 5:15 p.m. but never arrived.

Authorities checked several airports but didn’t find the plane.

It was never picked up on radar at either the Duluth or Minneapolis airports, and there have been no citizen reports of a downed aircraft.

A land search is being conducted in the area of the Moose Lake Carlton County Airport.

Weather has ruled out an aerial search.

It’s registered to the nonprofit Club Cherokee, which operates private aircraft for members.