Fargo Man Who Rolled Car Onto Its Top With Child Inside Arrested For DUI

VP Mike Pence Pressures Democrats to Pass USMCA at Glyndon Farm
GLYNDON, MINN. - While at R & J Johnson Farms in Glyndon, Vice President Mike Pence spoke with dozens of farmers to hear their concerns. He touched on two major topics: getting…
FARGO, ND — A Fargo man is arrested for drunk driving with his two-year-old child in the car after it ends up on its roof.
Police say 27-year-old Trent Klingman told them he lost control of his car Wednesday while speeding in the 4900 block of Rose Creek Parkway South.
The car rolled onto its top.
Klingman and his child were both out of the vehicle when officers arrived.
They say his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.
He was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment.