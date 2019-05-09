Fargo Man Who Rolled Car Onto Its Top With Child Inside Arrested For DUI

Police Say Trent Klingman's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit

FARGO, ND — A Fargo man is arrested for drunk driving with his two-year-old child in the car after it ends up on its roof.

Police say 27-year-old Trent Klingman told them he lost control of his car Wednesday while speeding in the 4900 block of Rose Creek Parkway South.

The car rolled onto its top.

Klingman and his child were both out of the vehicle when officers arrived.

They say his blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

He was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment.