Man Dressed In All Black Attempts To Abduct Girl In Rolla

ROLLA, ND — An attempted abduction has been reported in Rolla, North Dakota.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office says a man dressed in all black tried to grab an 8-year-old girl near an apartment complex around 4:40 this afternoon.

The child was able to get away.

The suspect possibly got into a white Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with dark tinted windows and fled.

Investigators are checking surveillance footage from the area.