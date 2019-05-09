Man Dressed In All Black Attempts To Abduct Girl In Rolla

Crews Battle West Fargo Barn Fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. - Crews are fighting a barn fire at 3718 2nd Street East in West Fargo. The building is across the Sheyenne River from Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church. KVRR has a crew at the scene and will let…
ROLLA, ND — An attempted abduction has been reported in Rolla, North Dakota.
The Rolette County Sheriff’s Office says a man dressed in all black tried to grab an 8-year-old girl near an apartment complex around 4:40 this afternoon.
The child was able to get away.
The suspect possibly got into a white Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with dark tinted windows and fled.
Investigators are checking surveillance footage from the area.