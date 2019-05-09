Ogema Man Arrested After High Speed Chase In Becker County

TJ Nelson,

BECKER CO., MN — An Ogema, Minnesota man is in the Becker County Jail after a high speed chase this afternoon in the county.

A deputy stopped 27-year-old Jamie Bevins, Jr. for passing in a no passing zone.

When the deputy approached the vehicle Bevins took off and the chase hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

He was eventually stopped with tire deflation devices and arrested.

There are five active warrants out for Bevins and he’ll face more charges including fleeing and theft of a vehicle.

