Children’s Museum at Yunker Farms Offers Free Admission for Moms, Grandmas This Mother’s Day

FARGO, N.D. — The Children’s Museum at Yunker Farm in Fargo celebrates Mother’s Day by also offering free admission to mothers and grandmothers.

Admission to the red brick farmhouse is normally five dollars. Kids two years and under are always free. The museum offers interactive games for kids including a coin funnel, a cow they can milk and train rides. Employees say parents can learn an important lesson by taking them to the museum.

“Moms do a lot around here and also, I think a lot of the time the people who come here are moms and their children. Plus it’s a good time because moms also get to experience what kids like to do,” said Olivia Cron, an employee at the museum.

Yunker Farm will also offer free admission to veterans on Memorial Day.