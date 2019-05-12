Road Work To Continue On 10th Street North in Fargo, Horace And Cass County To Improve County Road 17

CASS CO., ND — A road construction update: first the 10th Street North project in Fargo.

Monday, crews will extend the northbound single driving lane closure and start preparing the one-way roadway of University Drive to carry head-to-head traffic for the final phase of reconstruction work.

By the end of June, all work is expected to be complete.

Also on Monday, crews will close the intersection of County Road 17 and 76th Avenue South to all traffic.

Cass County and Horace are improving the road, building a new roundabout and installing utilities.

The roundabout is slated to be open to traffic by mid-August.

Detours will be in place.